PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 29

Butler County
S & R Rentals, LLC to N&N Properties, LLC - Lot 10, Block 16; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $65,500
Mueller, Mark J. & Mueller, Corina M., H&W, to O’Doherty, Scott F. & O’Doherty, Gina F., H&W - Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 3; Stavas Addition to Linwood $110,000
Pleskac Smith, Galla M., Sgl., to Fortik, Lavern J., Sgl., & Hust, Patricia M., Sgl. - 08-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $27,000
From, Gerilynn A., Trustee, From, Gerilynn A. Revocable Trust, to From, Lloyd G., Trustee, From, Lloyd G. Revocable Trust - 24-14-01 N 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Krafka, John C., Trustee, Krafka Brothers Trust to Krafka, John C., Trustee, Krafka Brothers Trust - 15-16-02 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Otte, Rollie & Mary Ann Farms, Inc. to Mensik Farms, LLC 12-16-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Richter, Deborah S. & Richter, Michael C., MC, Marsh, Janelle L. & Marsh, Robert, MC, Rees, Kathleen M. & Rees, Ronald, MC, to Moravec, Diane J., MP - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000,000
Meysenburg, Patrick J., to Meysenburg, Patrick J., Trustee, Meysenburg, Patrick J. Trust Agreement - Lot 4, Block 7; Miles 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)
Selzer, Scott O., AIF, Selzer, Otto J., Sgl., to Gaston, Kyle S. & Gaston, Megan K., MC - 10-16-01 PT NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $260,000
Moravec, Allen J. & Moravec, Diane J., H&W, to First National Bank of Omaha - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services