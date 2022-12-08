PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 8

Butler CountyWarriner, Shaun W. & Warriner, Laura E., H&W, to Palensky, Lindsey—Lot 2 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 10, David City Land and Lot Addition of David City $175,676.54
SBBM, Inc. to Durand, Sheri L., Sgl.—N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 6; Mile’s 6th Addition to David City $162,000
Zima, Scott, to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert—34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,451
Faltys, Debra K., to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert—34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,451
Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert, to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert—34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
French, Ronald E. & French, Linda S., MC, to Salazar, Irvins, Sgl., & Jefferson, Javona D., Sgl.—Lots 11, 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 34; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $190,000
Schawang, Randall B. & Schawang, Melinda K., H&W, to Dewispelare, Jared & Dewispelare, Paula, H&W—18-14-03 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.56 Acres) $35,600
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services