Property transfers - Feb. 11

Butler County
Loran Tejral, sgl, and Duane & Diane M Tejral, married, to Bruce & Lorene Tejral, H&W – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3E $148,000.
Loran Tejral, sgl; Bruce & Lorene Tejral, married & Duane & Diane M Tejral, married, to Wendy S & Mitchell T Janak, W&H – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3E $240,000.
John C Krafka, sgl, to John C Krafka, sgl – Lots 13, 16, 17 & 20, Blk 36, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood (Tax Exempt).
Janet K Timoney, sgl, to Monica K Crawford, sgl – E1/2 E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-13-2E $190,000.
Zepplin Farms LLC to Jamie A & Catherine J Yindrick, married – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-15-4E $440,000.
Zepplin Farms LLC to Yindrick Farm LLC – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-15-3E $24,000.
John J & Kimberly L Kobza, married, to Steager Storage LLC – Part of Lots 12, 13, 16, 17 & 20, Blk 2, Original Town of Bellwood $85,000.
Lumir J & Janice A Jelinek, H&W, to Jamos M Jasa, sgl – Lots 5, 8, 9 & 12, Part of Lot 13, Blk 12, Original Town of Bellwood $195,000.
Doris L From a/k/a Doris From, sgl, to Lori Fricke a/k/a Lori L Fricke, sgl – W1/2 Sec 5-14-2E $875,000.