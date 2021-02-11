 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property transfers - Feb. 11
View Comments
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Property transfers - Feb. 11

{{featured_button_text}}

Butler County

Loran Tejral, sgl, and Duane & Diane M Tejral, married, to Bruce & Lorene Tejral, H&W – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3E $148,000.

Loran Tejral, sgl; Bruce & Lorene Tejral, married & Duane & Diane M Tejral, married, to Wendy S & Mitchell T Janak, W&H – Part of W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 23-14-3E $240,000.

John C Krafka, sgl, to John C Krafka, sgl – Lots 13, 16, 17 & 20, Blk 36, Bell’s 1st Addn, Bellwood (Tax Exempt).

Janet K Timoney, sgl, to Monica K Crawford, sgl – E1/2 E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-13-2E $190,000.

Zepplin Farms LLC to Jamie A & Catherine J Yindrick, married – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-15-4E $440,000.

Zepplin Farms LLC to Yindrick Farm LLC – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-15-3E $24,000.

John J & Kimberly L Kobza, married, to Steager Storage LLC – Part of Lots 12, 13, 16, 17 & 20, Blk 2, Original Town of Bellwood $85,000.

Lumir J & Janice A Jelinek, H&W, to Jamos M Jasa, sgl – Lots 5, 8, 9 & 12, Part of Lot 13, Blk 12, Original Town of Bellwood $195,000.

Doris L From a/k/a Doris From, sgl, to Lori Fricke a/k/a Lori L Fricke, sgl – W1/2 Sec 5-14-2E $875,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News