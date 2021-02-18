Property transfers - Feb. 18

Butler County

Lori L Janak to Lee J Janak, Lance T Janak & Lacey M Sabatka – Each an undivided 1/3 interest in SE1/4 Sec 17-14-3E (Tax Exempt).

Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Danielle K Scheele, married – An undivided 1/4 interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).

Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Jay William Scheele, married – An undivided 1/4 interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).

Ronald R Ruth, Trustee of the Ronald R Ruth Trust and Dorothy Ruth, Trustee of the Dorothy Ruth Trust, to Randy L Ruth – An undivided 1/2 interest in NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-14-1E (Tax Exempt).

Matthew & Kelsa Degarmo f/k/a Kelsa Didier-Mills, H&W, to Landon & Cassi Stouffer, H&W – Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Blk 12, Original Town of Bellwood $155,000.