Property transfers - Feb. 18

Butler County
Lori L Janak to Lee J Janak, Lance T Janak & Lacey M Sabatka – Each an undivided 1/3 interest in SE1/4 Sec 17-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Danielle K Scheele, married – An undivided 1/4 interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).
Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Jay William Scheele, married – An undivided 1/4 interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).
Ronald R Ruth, Trustee of the Ronald R Ruth Trust and Dorothy Ruth, Trustee of the Dorothy Ruth Trust, to Randy L Ruth – An undivided 1/2 interest in NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Matthew & Kelsa Degarmo f/k/a Kelsa Didier-Mills, H&W, to Landon & Cassi Stouffer, H&W – Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Blk 12, Original Town of Bellwood $155,000.
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, H&W, to JSBC Farms LLC – Lots 3 & 4, Blk 3, West Brainard Addn, Brainard; Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 12, J.H. McAlvins Addn, Brainard; Lots 3 & 4, Blk 4, Dus’ Addn, Village of Brainard; Lots 23 & 24, Blk 1, Original Town of Brainard; Part of Lot 2, Lot 3, Blk 2, Brainard; Part of Lot 4, Blk 7, Miles 1st Addn, David City; Lot 2, Blk 6, Miles 3rd Addn, David City; Lot 7, Blk 16, Will, Thorpe & Perkins Addn, David City; Part of Lots 10 & 11, Blk 8, Will, Thorpe & Perkins Addn, David City & Lot 2, Blk 7, Miles 2nd Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).