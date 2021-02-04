Property transfers - Feb. 4

Butler County
Bryan D & Nicole M Hilderbrand, H&W, to Curtis J & Ashley A Bouc, H&W – Part of Lots 7 & 10, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City $104,000.
Bryan D & Nicole M Hilderbrand, H&W, to Curtis J & Ashley A Bouc, H&W – Part of Lot 7, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City $104,000.
Carl J & Jeanette Rezac, married, to Zachary Pilcher, sgl – Lots 11 & 12, Blk 12, J.H. McAlvin’s Addn, Brainard $127,000.
Craig & Katie A Stolze, married, to Gerardo Pedraza Castillo, married – Part of Lot 6, Blk 10, Miles 5th Addn, David City $25,000.
Craig & Katie Stolze a/k/a Katie Bowens, married, to Craig & Katie Stolze, married – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Blk 8, McAlvin’s Addn, Village of Brainard (Tax Exempt).
Thomas L Polacek to Thomas L & Jana G Polacek, H&W – Lot 5, Blk 7, Litty’s 1st Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).
Arnold & Mary Ann Vandenberg, H&W, to Arnold & Mary Ann Vandenberg Family Trust – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 32-14-4E; Part of NW1/4 Sec 5-13-4E; SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 32-14-4E; NE1/4 Sec 7-13-4E; NW1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 32-14-4E & SE1/4 Sec 25-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Jason D Bohac, sgl, to Brendan & Jamey Arena, married – Lot 2, Part of Lot 3, Blk 5, Cottrell’s Addn, West Brainard $139,000.