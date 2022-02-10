PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 10

Butler County

Want, Roger & Cynthia S., to H-KO Farms, LLC - 14-15-01 PT N1/2 NE1/4; Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $637,500

David City Apartment Partners, LLC to Level Up Home Pros, Inc. - 29-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $400,000

Hinze, Merle D. to Hinze, Merle D. Trustee, Hinze, Merle D. Trust - 26-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 31-14-02 PT NW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Proskovec, John D. & Pamela A. to Proskovec, John D. Trustee, Proskovec, Pamela A. Trustee, Proskovec Family Trust - 15-15-04 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 except the West 14 feet thereof containing 0.4242 acres more or less; Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 08-16-03 W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska

Wiseman, Sierra, Sgl, to MERS (Charter West Bank) - Lot 7, Block A; Larry J Sabata 2nd Addition to David City $224,000

H-KO Farms, LLC to Jarecki, Jeffrey C. Trustee - 14-15-01 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $425,000

Welker, James R. & Desa R., H&W, to Nebraska Energy Federal Credit Union - 07-16-01 Lot 21, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $65,000

Level Up Home Pros, Inc. to Bank of the Valley - 29-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $142,857

Level Up Home Pros, Inc. to Walsh, Daniel D. Trustee - 29-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $257,142

Hurst, Brian M., aka Hurst, Brian Michael, Sgl, to First National Bank of Omaha - 10-15-04 Part Outlot D; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $19,300

Birkel, Brian & Brianna, H&W, to Bank of the Valley - 20-16-03 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 29-16-03 S 1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $267,500

01-15-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

