PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 17

Butler County
Colburn, Lori to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City $130,010
Vavricek, Bruce K. & Deborah K. to Riha, Justin, Svoboda, Rachelle, Betzen, Michael, Brothers and Sister - Lot 4, Block 2; Littys 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)
Mcguire, Geannine, Sgl., to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)
Rocha, Maritza A. & Rocha Luna, Pedro, W&H, to MERS (Plains Commerce Bank) - Lot 5 in Block 10, Orig Town of Schuyler $60,000
White Roof Inn, LLC to Hovorka, William J. - S1/4 of Lot 4, Block 3; Garlows Addition to David City $40,000
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services