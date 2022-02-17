 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 17

Butler County

Colburn, Lori to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City $130,010

Vavricek, Bruce K. & Deborah K. to Riha, Justin, Svoboda, Rachelle, Betzen, Michael, Brothers and Sister - Lot 4, Block 2; Littys 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Mcguire, Geannine, Sgl., to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)

Rocha, Maritza A. & Rocha Luna, Pedro, W&H, to MERS (Plains Commerce Bank) - Lot 5 in Block 10, Orig Town of Schuyler $60,000

White Roof Inn, LLC to Hovorka, William J. - S1/4 of Lot 4, Block 3; Garlows Addition to David City $40,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

