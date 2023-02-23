Butler County
Forney Family Farm, LLC, to Remmers, Roger W. Jr. & Remmers, Olivia J., H&W - 22-16-01 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $70,000
Peters, Don A. & Peters, Thelma J., H&W, to Prososki, Amanda R., - Lot 1; Hoshers Addition to Bellwood $177,500
Palik, Victor C., Sgl., to Palik, Jeffrey D. & Palik, Lori B., MC - Lot 12, Block 15; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $60,000
Birkel, James G., Sgl., Birkel, C. Lane, Sgl., Birkel, Father John B., Sgl., to Birkel, James G., Birkel, C. Lane, Birkel, Father John B. - Lot 2 & N 1/2 of Lot 3, Block 15; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services