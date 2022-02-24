 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 24

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Petersen, Nicholas J., Sgl., & Salazar, Daisy E., Sgl., to Zakrzewski, Nicholas E. - 13-16-01 Lot 7, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition; PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $56,000

Polacek, Darrell & Polacek, Ruth, to Polacek, Darrell & Polacek, Ruth - 09-13-03 NE 1/4; Section 9, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 04-13-03 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 04-13-03 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bank Of the Valley to Prothman, Pat A., Sgl. - Lot 2, Block 10; Miles 6th Addition To David City

Bank Of the Valley to Jones, Michael E. & Joan M., H&W - The South 30 Feet of Lot 10 & All of Lot 11, Block 40; Original Town of David City

Farm Credit Services of America, FLCA to Behne, Aaron, Sgl. - 01-14-03 PT S 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska

People are also reading…

Fuxa, Steven J., Fuxa, Carol L., Fuxa, Steven, Trustee, Fuxa, Carol, Trustee to Fuxa, Steven & Carol Family Trust - 25-15-03 SW 1/4; Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 01-14-02 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 16-13-03 S 1/2 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 16, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

