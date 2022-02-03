 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 3

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES

Butler County

Janak, Daniel R. & Kara L., H&W, Stanek, Sandra K., Sgl, to Stiles, Scott, MP - 17-13-04 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 17, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $448,000

Selden, Monte L. to Selden, Brandon & Megan, H&W - 10-14-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (8.31 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Wilcox, Patricia L., a/k/a Wilcox, Patricia A., to Fricke, Lori L. - 28-14-02 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 28, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $624,000

Croghan, Matthew M. & Chelsie, H&W, to Dobesh, Dustin R., Sgl - Lot 4, Block 7; Will Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addition to David City $46,000

Pelan, Stephanie, f/k/a Schramm, Stephanie, Sgl, to Chief Properties, LLC - The North 79 Feet of Lot 1, Block 2; Hilger Addition To David City $173,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

