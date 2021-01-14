Property transfers - Jan. 14

Butler County
Susan K Romshek, sgl, to James Buell, sgl – Lots 14 & 15, Blk 7, Original Town a/k/a Original Village of Bellwood $60,000.
Joshua D & Melanie S Lueders, H&W, to Austin & Leah Carmichael a/k/a Leah Sue Carmichael, H&W – Lot 20, Bow String Lake 2nd Addn, Part of the NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $55,000.
Michael R Eller, sgl, to Michael C Mejstrik, sgl – Lot 8, Blk B, Larry J Sabata 3rd Addn, City of David City $255,000.
Ryan W & Jamie Hilderbrand, married, to Michael Eller, sgl – Lot 6, East Park Meadows Addn, City of David City $370,000.
Robert C & Aletha D Keck, married, to 7 C’s Family Enterprises LLC – Lot 5, Blk 2, Original Town of David City $55,000.
Pamela M & Nathan Scott, W&H, to Carolyn M Brabec, Trustee of the Frank B Brabec & Carolyn M Brabec Joint Trust – Lot 12, Part of Lot 9, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).
Judy A Prewett, sgl, to Timothy & Bambi Rands, married – Lot 11, Part of Lot 10, Blk 3, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, David City $145,000.
Bryan D & Nicole M Hilderbrand, H&W, to Dennis L & Keirsten Morris, H&W – Lot 5, East Park Meadows Addn, City of David City $335,000.