Property transfers - Jan. 28

Butler County
Marianne & Karl Ziethen, W&H, to Sabino W & Maria Hernandez, H&W – Lot 11, Blk 29, Original Town of David City $15,000.
Michele M Yindrick, sgl; Joseph J Jr & Delaine Yindrick, married; William C & Melissa Yindrick, married & Nicole A & James Sylvester, married, to Dyaln M & Danielle C Spatz, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-15-3E & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-15-3E $281,000.
Eric J Yindrick, married, to Dylan M & Danielle C Spatz, H&W – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-15-3E & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-15-3E (Tax Exempt).
Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Danielle K Scheele, married – An undivided ¼ interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).
Mark & Sandra K Fuller, married, to Ashley Brooke Coburn, sgl – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 8, Original Town of Bruno $17,000.
Cynthia K Schulte, sgl, to Jay William Scheele, married – An undivided ¼ interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-13-1E (Tax Exempt).
Jeanne Ingwersen, sgl, to Gerardo Pedraza Castillo, married – Lots 2 & 3, Blk 3, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City $70,000.
Jerry L & Norma A Hofpar, H&W, to Eric J & Sara L Hofpar, H&W – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 20-14-4E (Tax Exempt).
Fredrick Bougger a/k/a Frederick Bougger & Susan Bougger a/k/a Susan M Bougger, H&W, to Jason J Bougger & Timothy L Bougger, brothers – An undivided ½ interest in Part of SW1/4 Sec 3-14-3E (Tax Exempt).
Jessica J Pernicek n/k/a Jessica J Johnson & Jesse L Johnson, W&H, to Jason Miller, sgl – Part of Lot 5, Blk 22, McAlvin’s Addn, Brainard $67,000.
