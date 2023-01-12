 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 12

Columbus Credit Services

Butler County

Zavodny, Alan D. & Zavodny, Rhonda, H&W, to Arps Red-E-Mix, Inc. - 12-15-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000

Cinnamon Bay, LLC to Kobus, Chad & Kobus, Lindsay, H&W, O’Dowd, Matthew & O’Dowd, Jennifer, H&W 06-16-01 Lot 23, Riverview Lake Subdivision & Accretion to The Platte River, A Part of Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & A Part of The West 64 Feet of Government, Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County Nebraska $15,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

