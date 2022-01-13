PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 13

Butler County
Hottovy Farm V LLC to David Benes, sgl – W1/2 Sec 34-13-3E $713,000
Hottovy Farm V LLC to David Benes, sgl – Part of NE1/4 Sec 25-13-3E $1,269,000
Pinnacle Bk to Cody L & Tami E Freeland, H&W – Lot 23, Blk A, Indian Hills 4th Subdiv located in NE1/4 Sec 8-18-1E
Five Points Bk to Scotty’s Properties LLC – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 213, Original City of Cols
Union Bk & Trust Co to Jared S & Tiffani R Wiehn, H&W – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 19-20-1W
1st Natl Bk of Omaha to William J & Ann M Neiman – Lot 3, Blk B, Centennial Park 4th Addn, City of Cols
Nebr Energy Fed Credit Union to Roger J & Reagan M Wemhoff, H&W – Lot 15, Blk E, Osborn Westlawn 6th Addn, City of Cols
Nicole J Ratkovec, sgl; Nicole J Ratkovec, as custodian for Mackenzie R Ratkovec under the Nebr Uniform Transfer to Minors Act and Nicole J Ratkovec, as custodian for Isabella J Ratkovec under the Nebr Uniform Transfer to Minors Act, to Wayne R Ratkovec, sgl – Part of S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 31-16-4E $94,000
People are also reading…
Randal L Kaiser a/k/a Randal Kaiser & Mary K Kaiser a/k/a Mary Kaiser, married, to Douglas C Rix, sgl – Part of Lot 6, Blk 6, Miles 5th Addn, David City; Lot 2, Blk 5, Miles 6th Addn, David City; Lots 3 & 4, Blk 1, Hall’s Addn, David City; Lot 4, Blk 5, Will Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, David City & Part of Lot 2, Blk6, Miles 6th Addn, David City $410,000
Leander H & Mary Jane Rerucha, H&W, to Theresa R Dietrich, Regina R Steffen & Jerome J Rerucha – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-17-2E; SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-17-2E; E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-17-2E & Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 29-17-3E (Tax Exempt)
Jenny L & Daniel J Gruber, W&H, to Brian A & Cori K Vavricek, H&W – An undivided ¼ interest in Part of S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 18-18-4E (Tax Exempt)
Cornhusker Bk to Joe R & Donna R Orta, married – Lot 2, Foral’s Addn, Village of Brainard
1st Nebr Bk to Daniel Ray Janak, sgl – Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-13-4E
US Bk to Kenneth F & Linda K Woolsey, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 32-14-2E
Jones Bk to Hildy Properties LLC – Part of Lot 5, Blk 2, Hildy Estates Addn, David City
Jones Bk to Hildy Properties LLC – Part of Lot 5, Hildy Estates 1st Addn, David City
Jones Bk to Hildy Properties LLC – Lot 4, Blk 2, Hildy Estates Addn, David City
Union Bk & Trust Co to Charles & Kristi Emswiler, H&W – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-2E
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services