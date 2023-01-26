PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 26

Butler County
Ward, Diane M., MP, to Ward, Diane M., Trustee, Ward, Diane M. Trust U/A - 27-16-01 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Krafka, Anthony C. & Krafka, MC, Betsy J., to Krafka, Anthony C. & Krafka, Betsy J., MC - 10-16-01 A Tract in Government Lot 1; PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
City of David City to Studio 3Four3, LLC - Lots 5 & 6, Block 19; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)
Znamenacek, Allen M. & Znamenacek, Susan, MC, to Chmelka, Jeremy & Chmelka, Rebecca, MC - Lots 1 & 4, Block 3; Original Town of David City $320,000
Henggeler, Justin & Henggeler, Jessica, H&W, Henggeler, Adam & Henggeler, Stephanie, to Henggeler, Justin & Henggeler, Jessica, H&W, Henggeler, Adam & Henggeler, Stephanie, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 33, Gans Lake Subdivision of Government Lot 3 & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Henggeler, Justin & Henggeler, Jessica, H&W, to Henggeler, Adam & Henggeler, Stephanie, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 34, Gans Lake Subdivision of Government Lot 3 & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Pt NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $13,715
Chmelka, Terence L. & Chmelka, Terri L., to Chmelka, Terence L., Trustee, Chmelka, Terence L. Revocable Trust, Chmelka, Terri L., Trustee, Chmelka, Terri L. Revocable Trust 10-14-03 Pt NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
JSBC Farms, LLC to Adamy, Daniel F., Sgl. - Lot 2, Block 6; Miles 3rd Addition to David City $60,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services