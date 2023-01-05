PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 5

Butler CountyRademaker, Dillon R., Sgl., to Rezac, Dustin A., Sgl.—Lot 3, Block 12; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $125,000
Kilgore Lund, Bonnie & Meyer, Kenneth N., W&H, to Kilgore Lund, Bonnie & Meyer, Kenneth N., W&H—14-13-02 PT SE 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-13-02 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-13-02 PT Tax Lot 2; PT N 1/2 NW 1/4, Section 28, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Zakrzewski, Avery R. & Zakrzewski, Seth, MC, to Morsett, Allen R. & Morsett, Morgan, MC—Lot 9, Block 7; Littys 1st Addition to David City $161,000
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services
