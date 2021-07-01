Property transfers - July 1

Butler County
Leon F & Adair F Muehlich, H&W, to Leon F & Adair F Muehlich, Co-Trustees or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Leon & Adair Muehlich Family Trust – S1/2 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 34-16-3E; Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 24-16-4E; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-15-4E; Part of NE1/4 Sec 34-16-3E; NW1/4 Sec 16-13-4E & E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 20-16-4E (Tax Exempt)
H Allan Fencl a/k/a Howard Allan Fencl to H. Allan & Heidi S Fencl, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-16-4E; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 32-16-4E; SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-15-4E; N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 33-16-4E; SW1/4 N1/2 SE1/4 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-16-4E & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 27-16-4E (Tax Exempt)
Zepplin Farms LLC to R.J. Hein, married – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-15-3E $425,000.00
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services