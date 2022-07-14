PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 14

Butler County
Yindrick, Todd A., Sgl., to Yindrick, Todd A. - 05-14-03 W 1/2 NE 1/4, PT E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 05-14-03 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Janicek, Connie J., AIF, Reha, Ethel C. to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)
Reha, Larry D., to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)
Janicek, Connie J. & Janicek, Gary, W&H, to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)
Reha, Carol M., to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $100,000
Shaffer, Debra to Shaffer, Lucas D. & Huhman, Jennifer - Lots 15, 18 & 19, Block 6; Original Town of Bellwood $110,000
Shaffer, Lucas D. to Shaffer, Debra - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 21; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $30,000
Bomar, Gail M., Bomar, Melvin, Marquis, Wendy, Marquis, Myron, Thorson, Joyce, Thorson, Allan M., Truksa, Jeri, Truksa, Daniel D., Ingram, Theresa, Ingram, Mark, Janicek, Gary, Janicek, Connie J., Janicek, Greg to Kosch, Cindy R. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (2.16 Acres, More or Less) $70,000
Cockle, Levi L. & Cockle, Josephine M., H&W, to Hovorka, Jean & Hovorka, David, H&W - Lot 6 Except & Excluding the South 60 Feet Thereof & The S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 6; Miles 1st Addition of David City $215,000
Yindrick, Todd A., to Yindrick, Todd A. - Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Except the West 25 Feet of Lots 1 & 2, South 11 Feet of Lot 4 & The West 43 Feet of Lot 5, Block 3, Original Town of Brainard (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services