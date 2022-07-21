PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 21

Butler County
Andel, William D. & Andel, Donna K., H&W, to Andel, Scott W. - Lot 1 & N 1/2 Of Lot 4, Block 10; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $35,000
Patino, Lauro & Patino, Susana, H&W, to Patino, Heriberto & Patino, Gina Y., H&W - 04-16-04 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-16-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $24,000
Patino, Lauro & Patino, Susana, H&W, to Patino, Heriberto & Patino, Gina Y., H&W - 04-16-04 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-16-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $16,175
Klement, Marvin E., Klement, Melvin J., Klement, Dawn M., to Cech, Ted J. & Cech, Joan M., H&W - 24-13-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 24, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $12,000
McClure, Sarah to Plooster, Cynthia A. - S 1/2 Of Lot 3 & The N 1/4 Of Lot 6, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition To David City (Tax Exempt)
McClure, William M. to Plooster, Cynthia A. - S 1/2 Of Lot 3 & The N 1/4 Of Lot 6, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition To David City $157,800
Dixon, Mary K. to Dixon, Mary K., Trustee, Dixon, Mary K. Trust Agreement U/A - 18-16-01 W 1/2 Se 1/4; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services