PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 28

Butler County
Shore, Kimberly J., fka Kimberly J. Hughes, to Dewispelare, Thomas L., Trustee, Dewispelare, Cheryl M., Trustee, Dewispelare, Thomas & Cheryl Trust - 09-15-03 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 34-16-03 E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,200,000
Sobota, John W. & Sobota, Sharon K., to Sobota, David J., Trustee, Muhle, Sally A., Trustee, Sobota, John P. & Sharon K. Irrevocable Trust 14-16-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
P.R. Properties, L.L.C. to Trainer, Michael, Sgl. - S 1/2 Of Lot 7 & The North 35 Feet of Lot 10, Block 8; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $190,000
Goldfuss, Michael J. & Goldfuss, Lori K., H&W, to Tejral, Austin - Lots 9 & 10, Block 16; Original Town of Dwight $110,000
Steager, Diane C. to Matchett, Timothy - Lot 19, Block 1; Original Town of Abie $2,500
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services