 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 28

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Butler County

Shore, Kimberly J., fka Kimberly J. Hughes, to Dewispelare, Thomas L., Trustee, Dewispelare, Cheryl M., Trustee, Dewispelare, Thomas & Cheryl Trust - 09-15-03 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 34-16-03 E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,200,000

Sobota, John W. & Sobota, Sharon K., to Sobota, David J., Trustee, Muhle, Sally A., Trustee, Sobota, John P. & Sharon K. Irrevocable Trust 14-16-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

P.R. Properties, L.L.C. to Trainer, Michael, Sgl. - S 1/2 Of Lot 7 & The North 35 Feet of Lot 10, Block 8; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $190,000

Goldfuss, Michael J. & Goldfuss, Lori K., H&W, to Tejral, Austin - Lots 9 & 10, Block 16; Original Town of Dwight $110,000

People are also reading…

Steager, Diane C. to Matchett, Timothy - Lot 19, Block 1; Original Town of Abie $2,500

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trivia night on tap Friday

Trivia night on tap Friday

After a successful first run, a trivia night series benefiting the Thorpe Opera House will continue this weekend.  

$2M awarded to David City museum

Bone Creek Museum has been awarded $2,031,980 in grant funding made possible by Nebraska Legislative Bill 566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News