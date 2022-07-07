 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 7

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Valentine, Ernest & Valentine, Laurel, MC, to Andel, Brian - Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 6; Littys 2nd Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $208,000

Siffring Quarter, Inc., to H-KO Farms, LLC - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,952,500

City of David City to Hansen, Michael & Hansen, Colette, H&W - Lot 23, Less the South 1 Foot Thereof & All of Lots 23 & 24; Block 18, Original Town of David City $50,000

McDonald, Terry A. & McDonald, Gerald W. Jr., W&H, to McDonald, Tanya A. & McDonald, Jerimy J. - 24-16-02 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 25-16-02 PT N 1/2; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

