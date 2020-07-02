Property transfers - July 9
PROPERTY TRANSFERS



Butler County

Donald D Kratochvil, sgl, Lawrence L & Suzanne D Kratochvil, H&W, Gary J & Lori L Steward, H&W, to Matthew L & Melissa L Kratochvil, H&W – SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 10-13-2E $24,000.

Weedy Creek Sales & Rentals LLC to Corey M & Holly L Stull, H&W – Lots 10, 11 & 12, Blk 11, Original Town of Ulysses $24,000.

Amanda J & Clay M Jedlicka, W&H, to Sarah I & Ryan W Woehl, W&H – Undiv 1/2 Int, E1/2 Sec 17-16-3E $91,000.

Mary Ann Romshek, sgl, to Kehsmor LLC – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 12-16-1E; W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-16-2E; S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 7-16-2E & Sec 8-16-2E (Tax Exempt).

Connie L Davenport, sgl, to Connie L Davenport – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 12-16-3E (Tax Exempt).

Connie L Davenport, sgl, to Connie L Davenport – NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 13-16-3E & NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 13-16-3E (Tax Exempt).

Randy T Oppliger, sgl, to Carlos A Sotelo – Lot 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 25, Bell’s 1st Addn, Village of Bellwood $120,000.

Mary Ann Schmidt, unmarried, to Schmidt Developments LLC – Lot 13, Riverview Lake Subdiv, Sec 6-16-1E $81,000.

Kevin D & Lori A Busse, H&W, to Trevor J Busse, sgl, & Kallie J Swearingen, sgl – Lot 9, Bow String Lake 2nd Addn, Part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $43,000.

Gerhold Inc to Jeffrey & Debra Ohnoutka, H&W – Lot 5, Bow String Lake Addn, Part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $51,000.

LRDD LLC to Merrin Matchett & Denyse McDonald, married – Lots 2 & 3, Riverside Meadows 1st Subdiv, SE1/4 Sec 5-16-3E $49,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

