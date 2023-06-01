Butler County
Womboldt, Kenneth D. Sr., Sgl., to Baer, Kolby - Lot 8 & N 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 14; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $85,000
Duren, Jeffrey L. & Duren, Diane K., MC, to Augustin, Rocky J. & Augustin, Debra S., MC - 10-14-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $5,500
Moravec, Mark J. & Moravec, Judy K., H&W, to MJM Investments, LLC - 31-13-03 S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Svoboda, Constance J., Fka Constance J. Crook, Sgl., to Crook, Daryl K., - 03-13-03 PT SW 1/4; Section 3, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Roehl, Ronald K. & Roehl, Sally A., MC, to Jones, Hannah J., Sgl. - Lots 1, 4, 5 & 8, Block 5; Original Town of Bellwood $66,000
Divis, Albert A., to Borer, Shaina B. - Lots 6 & 7, Block 2; Dus Addition to Brainard $126,500 (DNS)
Bruner, Margaret M., to Wallace, Morgan - Lots 4 & 5, Block 2; Dus Addition to Brainard $60,000 (DNS)