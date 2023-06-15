Butler County
Furasek, Donna L. & Furasek, Ronald A., W&H, to Furasek, Ronald A. & Donna L. Co-Trustees, Furasek, Ronald A. & Donna L. JT Living Trust - 34-14-03 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 34, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Kost, Dylan M. & Kost, Katie, MC, to Gauthier, Gabriel & Gauthier, Brittney, MC - N 1/2 of Lot 8 & All of Lot 9, Block 2; Pekareks Addition to Brainard $175,000
Gray, Thomas R. & Gray, Judith K., to Gray, Thomas R., Trustee & His Successor, Gray Family Irrevocable Trust U/T/A - 35-17-01 A Tract Located in Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto; Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 02-16-01 Pt Government Lots 4 & 5 & Accretion Thereto; Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Hofpar, Eric J. & Hofpar, Sara L., MC, to Creps, Douglas E. & Creps, Mary E., MC - Lots 1 & 2, Ashald’s Subdivision of the E 1/2 of Block 8 In J.H. McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $197,500
Goeschel, Hans & Goeschel, Heather N., MC, to Sabata, Larry J. & Sabata, Ann M., MC - Lot 5 & N 1/2 of Lot 8, Block 15; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $150,000