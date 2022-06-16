PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 16

Butler County

Bartek, Ronald to Theewen, Brandon - Lot 8 & The North 25 Feet of Lot 9, Block 7; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $8,000

Perry, Brandy to Perry, Jessie R. & Perry, Keri L. - 15-15-01 W 1/2 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $425,000

Gronenthal, Timothy L. & Gronenthal, Joanne R. to Krumland, Tiffany M., Kennedy, Kristin L., Martinson, Macey L. - 06-16-01 Lot 3, Riverview Lake Subdivision; Pt Government Lot 4 & Accrections Thereto & Part of The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretions Thereto; PT NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska Tax Exempt

Humlicek Farms, LLC, Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella, to Yindrick, Todd A. - 12-16-02 S 1/2 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $220,000

Vanis, Marjorie L., Sgl., to Gates, Brenda L., Robertson, Diana L. - Lot 1, Block A; Hillside Estates First Addition to Rising City (Tax Exempt)

Barry, David E. & Barry, Roseletta V., H&W, to Barry, Martin D. - 30-15-01 E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 31-15-01 PT NE 1/4; Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Barry, David E. & Barry, Roseletta V., H&W, to Barry, Edward J. - 31-15-01 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Buse, Richard & Buse, Lisa, H&W, to Weatherly, Kimberly A. - Lots 16, 17 & 18, Block 29; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $90,000

Buse, Richard & Buse, Lisa, H&W, to Weatherly, Kimberly A. - Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12, Block 29; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $5,000

Kennel Vaccine Vet Supply Company Inc. to Tar Heel Farm, LLC - 16-15-01 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 16, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (46.83 Acres More or Less of Which 0.17 Acres More or Less Is Occupied by County Road Row) $375,000

Kennel Vaccine Vet Supply Company Inc. to Wolfpack Farm, LLC - 08-15-01 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (53.38 Acres, More or Less of Which 0.77 Acres More or Less Is Occupied by County Road Row) $375,000

Kennel Vaccine Vet Supply Company Inc. to Wildcat Farm, LLC - 07-15-01 PT S 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (50.84 Acres, More or Less of Which 0.19 Acres More or Less Is Occupied by County Road Row) $375,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

