Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 2

Butler County

Jones, Cheryl J., Trustee, Hinze, Merle D. Trust, to Jones, Cheryl J. -26-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 31-14-02 PT NW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Round Barn Holdings, LLC to Sebranek, Steven - 35-14-03 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $175,000

25-13-02 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska Blankenbaker, Irene, Blankenbaker, Steve, Medinger, Delores, Medinger, Thomas, Kouba, Patricia, Ostry, Jospeh E., Ostry, Mary K., Ostry, Marie A., Ostry, Rita M., Ostry, Larry, Faghih-Nakjiri, Simin, Ostry, Arthur, Palik, Victor, Matulka, John, Matulka, Gwynette, Matulka, Paul E., Matulka, Joseph, Matulka, Wendy L., Pence, Angela, Pence, Kenneth Jr., Matulka, Gregory E. Jr., Delle, Rihannon, Delle, John, Lund, Travis, Lund, Eden, Lund, Troy, Lund, Lisa, Ochsner, Rachelle, Ochsner, Tye, Hilger, Mary Jane, Hilger, Daniel A., Jaster, Bernadette, From, Beverly A., From, Roland J., Augustine, Ernestine, Augustine, Patrick J., Phillip, Kathleen M., Matulka, Michael J., Matulka, Deborah K., Matulka, Steven J., Matulka, Theresa A., Matulka, Mary E., Matulka, Raymond A., Spatz, Margaret E. Aka Margie, Spatz, Kenny J. to D. And R. Farms Inc. (Tax Exempt)

