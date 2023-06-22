Butler County
Palensky, Christopher A., Sgl., to Torpin, Grant K. & Torpin, Jennifer M., H&W - 18-15-03 (2 TRACTS) PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $250,000
Rerucha, James A. & Rerucha, Anna M., H&W, to Sisco, Samuel J. & Sisco, Rebeca A., H&W - 28-15-04 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Micek, Ronald L. & Micek, Carol A., H&W, to Micek, Cory M., Micek, Craig L., Micek, Curtis J., Zimmerman, Crystal A. 31-16-01 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Palensky, Lindsey N., Sgl., to Torpin, Grant K. & Torpin, Jennifer M., H&W - 18-15-03 (2 TRACTS) PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Wilson, David L. & Wilson, Rita J., H&W, to Wilson, David L. - E 1/2 of Lots 1 & 4, Block 35; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)
Palensky, Nathan Ryan & Palensky, Christy, MC, to Jakub, Spencer A. & Jakub, Katerina S., MC - Lots 9 &12, Block 11; Original Town of David City $328,500
Napier, Mitchell, Sgl., to Holloway, Kirby L. & Holloway, Sheri M., H&W - Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 23; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $155,000
Hanigan, Carol, to Hanigan, Michael, Trustee, Hanigan, Carol, Trustee, Hanigan, Michael & Carol Joint Revocable Trust 15-14-03 NW 1/4, Section 15, Township 14, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Parker, Mary M., to Parker, Matthew G. & Parker, Mary M., 05-15-03 NW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 32-16-03 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)