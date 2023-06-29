Butler County
Community Development Agency, City of David City, to Reed, Jack & Novak-Reed, Bridget, MC - Lot 3, Block 1; Northland Subdivision of David City $27,000
Lohmeier, Christopher J. & Lohmeier, Andrea N., H&W, to BHR Properties, LLC - All of Block 7; Miles 6th Addition to David City, and The E 1/2 of The Vacated Road Lying West of Said Block 7, Between The South Line of Iowa Street & The North Line of Ohio Street, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Palensky, Michael D. & Palensky, Karen J., MC, to Gallaway, Roger, Sgl. - Lot 5, Block 12; Miles 5th Addition to David City $170,000
Kohout, Raymond E., Sgl., to Kohout, Raymond E., Trustee, Kohout, Raymond E. Revocable Trust - 23-13-01 NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 23-13-01 E 1/2 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-13-03 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Kohout, Raymond E., Sgl., to Ray Kohout Family, LLC 30-14-03 NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 30, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 30-14-03 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 & E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 30, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)