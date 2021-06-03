Property transfers - June 3

Butler County
Richard L Steager, by his agent, Cecelia M Steager and Cecelia Steager a/k/a Ceilia Steager, H&W, to Chris Steager – Part of Lots 7 & 8, Novacek’s Addn, Town of Brainard $65,000.
Randy D & Jeanne E Niemann, H&W, to Gene Ray & Mary Charlotte Welch, H&W – Lots 13, 14 & 15, Blk 4, Original Town of Brainard $43,000.
John & Stephanie Crowley, married, to Griselda M Ramos Herrera, married – Lot 1, Blk 1, Litty’s 2nd Addn, David City $13,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services