Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 30

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Morris, Dennis L. & Morris, Keirsten, H&W, to Kershner, Nathan M., Sgl. - Lot 5; East Park Meadows Addition to David City $420,000.00

Hein, J.J. & Hein, Cortney L., H&W, to Community Dev Agency of City of David City - 18-15-03 PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Dynamic Properties LLC to Luedke, Jeffrey - Lot 1, Block 2; Novak Dufek Addition Replat of PT of Blks 9, 10 & 13, McAlvins Addition to Brainard, Butler County, Nebraska, Including Vacated Portions of Benton, Jackson & Garfield Street & Abandoned Railroad Right-Of-Way $145,000.00

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

