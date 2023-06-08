Butler County
Guernsey, Donald J. & Guernsey, Shirley A., H&W, to Kline, Andrew W. & Kline, Bianca K., H&W - 07-16-01 The East 10 Feet of Lot 18 & The West 90 Feet of Lot 19, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; Pt SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $364,500
Leffers, Brian & Leffers, Angela, H&W, to Jeff & Renee 3 LLC - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.54 Acres, More or Less) Includes Access Easement $290,000
Rising City Community Library to Duren, Michael L., Duren, Robert J. - Lots 7 & 8, Block 2; Original Town of Rising City $3,115
Plooster, Cynthia A., Sgl., to Plooster, Cynthia A., Trustee, Plooster, Cynthia A. Living Trust - S 1/2 of Lot 3 & The N 1/4 of Lot 6, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)
