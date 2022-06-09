 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 9

ARL Credit Services
Butler County

Luth, Danette, Luth, Leslie, Pleskac, Diane, Pleskac, Gary, Coufal, George, Jr., Pernicek, Teresa to Meinders, Kyle H. - Lots 1 & 2, Block 2; Original of Loma; 02-13-04 PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 2, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $125,000

David City Public School District No. 56 to Ernst, Martin J., Smejkal, Jason - Lots 1, 4 & 5, Block 22; Original Town of David City; Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 22; Original Town of David City $90,000

Polivka, Lee P. & Polivka, Jasna, H&W, to Polivka, Christopher A. - 34-16-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,000

Cidlik, Pat A., Sgl., to Trojan, Krystal L., Sgl. - 19-13-04 All That Part of Outlot E In Subdivision Entitled Outlots E & F In Town of Dwight; Also Described as The West 90 Feet of The East 240 Feet of Tax Lot 15; Butler County, Nebraska $200,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

