Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 10

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Shonka, Ernest E. & Shonka, Doris A. to Shonka, Ernest E. Trustee, Shonka, Ernest E. Trust - 16-13-01 PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 Lying South of The Blue River; Section 16, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 21-13-01 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Hildy Properties, L.L.C. to Bouc, Curtis J. & Bouc, Ashley A., H&W - The North 75 Feet of Lot 5, Block 2; Hildy Estates Addition to David City; The South 80 Feet of Lot 5, Block 2; Hildy Estates Addition to David City $456,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

