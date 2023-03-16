Butler County

Spellman, Kenneth J. & Spellman, Kimberly K., H&W, to Spellman, Kenneth J., Co-Trustee, Spellman, Kimberly K., Co-Trustee, Kenneth J. & Kimberly K. Spellman Trust 10-15-04 A Tract in Part of Outlot C, Original Town of Bruno; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.12 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Hall, Larey R., Sgl., to Skretta, Dana, Sgl. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 5; Original Town of Bellwood $48,000

Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W, to Kleeman, Brad J., Trustee, Roland and Rita Kleeman Irrevocable Trust 02-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lots 3 & 4 & The Accretion to Government Lots 1 Through 4; Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Together With 30 Foot Access Easement Located in Government Lots 4 & 6) (Tax Exempt)

Kleeman, Brad J. & Kleeman, Brandy, H&W, to Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W - 02-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lots 3 & 4 & The Accretion to Government Lots 1 Through 4; Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Together With 30 Foot Access Easement Located in Government Lots 4 & 6) (Tax Exempt)

Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W, to Kleeman, Brad J., Trustee, Roland and Rita Kleeman Irrevocable Trust 08-14-02 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kleeman, Roland D., Trustee, Kleeman, Rita M., Trustee, Kleeman, Roland & Rita Living Trust, to Kleeman, Roland D. & Kleeman, Rita M., H&W - 08-14-02 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

O’Dell, Shane & O’Dell, Tamara, MC, to O’Dell, Dawson & Sumner, Kelsey, MC, Sumner, Terry, Sgl. - Lots 7, 8 & The West 30 Feet of Lot 9, Block 35; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $130,000