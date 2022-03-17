 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 17

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Meyer, Kenny K. to Bertsch, Tyler - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $100,000

Jakub, Marvin A. Trustee, Jakub Family Trust, to Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A. - 12-13-03 NW 1/4, Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 12-13-03 NE 1/4, Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Hein, R. J. & Hein, Cortney L., H&W, to AKRS Equipment Solutions, Inc. - 18-15-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $450,000

Adair, Terry M. & Adair, Laura L., H&W, to Pleskac, Mark, Sgl. - Lot 1 & The North 10 Feet of Lot 4, Block 5; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $150,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

