Butler County
H-Ko Farms, LLC to Husmann, Kirsten & Husmann, Eric, MC 36-16-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Parcel 3) $135,000
H-KO Farms, LLC to Griffiths, Mark R. & Griffiths, Stacy L. 36-16-02 A Tract of Land in The W 1/2 SW 1/4, Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $115,000
Star Farms, Stara, Mark L., Stara, Steven J., to Stara, Steven J. & Stara, Julie, H&W - 09-13-01 NW 1/4; Section 9, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 21-13-02 a strip of land 16 1/2 feet wide & 159 rods long across the south side of the NW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 21-13-02 PT SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
People are also reading…
Eller, Richard J. & Eller, Kathleen A., H&W, to Eller, Richard J. & Eller, Kathleen A. - 18-15-01 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Shonka, Jacob & Shonka, Cortny, MC, to Jones, Isaiah & Jones, Marissa, MC - Lot 8 & N 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 10; East David City Addition to David City $237,000
Stara, Mark L., Stara, Steven J. to M & D Stara Family Trust - 11-13-01 SE 1/4; Section 11, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 18-13-02 Pt Sw 1/4; Section 18, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)