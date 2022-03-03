PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 3

Butler County
Prothman, Patrick & Barbara J., H&W to CTL 1994, LLC - Lot 2, Block 10; Miles 6th Addition to David City $60,000
Kubik Auto & Truck Service, Inc. to Yindrick, Todd A. - Lot 5, Except the West 43.00 Feet Thereof & The South 11.00 Feet of Lot 4, Except the West 43.00 Feet Thereof, Block 3; Original Town of Brainard $15,000
Krafka, Aaron M., Krafka, Aaron M. Poa, Krafka, Annaka J., Krafka, Daniel P., Krafka, Tarita M., Krafka, David, Krafka, John C., Krafka, Justin R., Krafka, Laura A., Krafka, Martin J., Krafka, Lanell, Krafka, Mitchell, Scholz, Shirley, Krafka, Kenneth C., Krafka, Mae Marie, Poindexter, Teresa M., To Krafka Brother Trust - 15-16-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 2 East Butler County, Nebraska $10,000
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services