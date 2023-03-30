Butler County

Lavicky, Charles M. & Lavicky, Catherine, to Lavicky, Matthew J. Co-Trustee, Lavicky, Lucas J. Co-Trustee, Lavicky, Charles M. & Catherine Irrevocable Trust - 11-13-03 SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-13-03 E 1/2 E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-13-03 W 1/2 W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bell, Stephen D. & Bell, Connie, H&W, to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Waldo, Patricia J. & Waldo, Max, W&H, to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Bell, David M., Sgl., to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Bell, Robert R. & Bell, Joyce E., H&W, to Bell Pete Development, LLC - Lots 1 & 3, Bells 4th Addition, Replat 1 to Village of Bellwood $85,000

Messing, John W. & Messing, Joann M., H&W, to Messing, Janette J. Hemminghaus, Janae J., Sorensen, Janeen J., Sundberg, Jenise J., Messing, Jeffrey J. - 05-14-02 E 1/2 E 1/2; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Messing, John W. & Messing, Joann M., H&W, to Messing, John W. & Messing, Joann M., H&W - 05-14-02 E 1/2 E 1/2; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Price, Diane & Price, Timothy, W&H, to Lanc, Dwayne - 26-16-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 NW 1/4; Sec 26, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lanc, Dwayne & Lanc, Nancy, H&W, to Price, Diane, MP 29-16-04 N 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 NW 1/4; Sec 29, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Piitz, Leon D. & Piitz, Nancy L., H&W, to Piitz, Jeffrey J., Sgl. - 31-16-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Sec 31, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, Nebraska (3.93 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Meusch, Bradley E. & Meusch, Aliesha A., MC, to Reiter, William, Sgl., & Sisco, Bridget, Sgl. - The N 46 Ft of Lt 2, Blk 8; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addn of David City $180,000

Lanc, Dwayne & Lanc, Nancy, H&W, to Lanc, Dwayne & Lanc, Nancy, H&W - 26-16-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Real Growth, LLC to Vallejo, Alfonso & Vallejo, Maria, H&W, Arellano, Andrea, Sgl., Vallejo, Carlos, Sgl. - N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 4; Garlow’s Addition to David City $75,000