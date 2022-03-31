 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 31

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Osantowski, Alan M. & Osantowski, Krista L., H&W, to Osantowski, Alan M. & Osantowski, Krista L. - 04-15-01 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

S & R Rentals, LLC to Scribs House Moving, Inc. - Lots 3 & 6, Block 14; East David City Addition to David City, Butler County $25,000

Beasley, Bryan L., Sgl., to Eledge, Tony & Eledge, Catherine S., H&W - Lots 1 & 2, Block 28; McCartys 3rd Addition to Ulysses $8,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

