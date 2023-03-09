Butler County
H-KO Farms, LLC to Dilsaver, Brian & Dilsaver, Elizabeth 36-16-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Parcel 10) $115,000
Paigo, Janelle E., fka Janelle E. Schmid, MP, to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII, LLC - 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Schmid, Jason C., MP, to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII, LLC 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Dee, Stephanie A., MP, to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII, LLC 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Schmid, Michael D., Sgl., Neuhaus, Peggy J. & Neuhaus, Richard D., W&H, to Schmid, Dick A., - 34-16-01 SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,061,183.13
Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Ernest E. Trust, Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Doris A. Trust, to Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Ernest E. Trust, Shonka, Keith E., Trustee, Shonka, Doris A. Trust - 21-13-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.11 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)
Huxoll, Elizabeth L., Sgl., to Huxoll, Dennis L. & Huxoll, Janice A. - The South 75 Feet of Lot 5, Block 4; Miles 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)
Johnston, Robert M. & Johnston, Lisa S., H&W, to Hough, Logan J. & O Dell, Madison J. - Lots 7, 8 & W 1/2 Lot 9, Block 15; Original Town of Rising City $155,000
McMeekin, Ken R. & McMeekin, Linda K., to Tuls Renewable Energy, LLC - 15-14-01 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 15, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $144,740