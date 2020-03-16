Property transfers - March 19

Butler County
Andrew J & Sarah M Holloway, married, to Duane H & Heidi S Loges, married – SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 14-13-1E $180,000.
Allan W & Margory L Medinger, both sgl, to Janet D & Kevin M O’Connor, both sgl – Lot 5, Blk 4, Original Town of Rising City $47,000.
Donna J & Bruce V Hall, W&H, to Bruce V Hall – Lots 2, 3 & 6, Blk 13, Original Town of Bellwood (Tax Exempt).
Marche’ & Dale Marquis, W&H, to Judd S & Lisa L Ruth – Undiv 1/3 Int, W1/2 Sec 21-14-1E $880,000.
Jerry L & Rebecca Oborny, married, to David L Oborny, sgl – SE1/4 Ne1/4 Sec 18-15-3E $267,000.
David L Oborny, sgl, to Plains Commerce Bk – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 18-15-3E $213,600.
Jeff & Laura Blowers, married, to Andrew J & Sarah M Holloway, married – Lot 5, Blk 13, Original Town of David City $70,000.
Jeff & Laura Blowers, married, to Andrew J & Sarah M Holloway, married – Lots 1 & 4, Blk 13, Original Town of David City $150,000.
Chelys Svoboda f/k/a Chelys Hodgin, sgl & Roger J & Barbara Svoboda, married, to Maureen Sutton, Joanne Crandell & Louise Niemann – Undiv 2/5 Int, Part of N1/2 N1/2 Sec 33-14-3E $500,000.
Judd S & Lisa L Ruth, H&W, to Judd S & Lisa L Ruth – W1/2 Sec 21-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services