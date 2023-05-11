Butler County
Kluck, Galen A., to Kluck, Galen A., Trustee, Kluck, Galen A. Trust - 03-14-01 W 1/2; Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Krska, Lyle B. & Liska, Julie L., H&W, to Krska, Dorian L., & Kouma, Jared L., W&H - 35-13-02 The East 40.00 Acres of The W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $220,000
Roe, Linda M. & Roe, Michael D., W&H, to Foust, Robert & Foust, Kathryn, H&W - Lots 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12 & Pt Lots 4, 5 & 6; Original Town of Linwood $1,250
Knight, Braden & Knight, Jadelyn, H&W, to Maldonado Ruiz, Maria Guadalupe, MP - Lot 3, Block 5; Miles 6th Addition to David City $182,500
Supencheck, Jeffery G., Sgl., to Robinson, Ellen, Sgl., & Robinson, Whitney J., Sgl. - Lot 7; Sargents 1st Addition to Garrison $1,500
Nickolite, Lee D. & Nickolite, Lisa A., H&W, to Dotson, Nicholas G. - 19-16-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $150,000
Krska, Lyle B. & Liska, Julie L., H&W, to Dobesh, Gerald 35-13-04 E 1/2 N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $180,000
Montag, Paul, Sgl., to Jones, Hannah - Lot 4, Block 46; Original Town of David City $165,000
Culwell, Shirley A. & Culwell, Richard L., to Culwell, Shirley A. & Richard L., Trustees, Culwell, Shirley A. Family Trust 08-13-04 W 1/2 SW 1/4; SECTION 8, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 32-14-04 PT SE 1/4; Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-13-04 E 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Fallon, Charles L., to Circle F Ranch LLC - Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 2; Original of Loma (Tax Exempt)
Emswiler, Charlie & Emswiler, Kristi to Emswiler, Connor & Emswiler, Ashley - 09-15-02 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (5.90 Acres, More or Less) $26,550