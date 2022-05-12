PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 12

Butler County
Korth Electric, Inc. to Cresson, Jeff - Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 30; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $15,500
Machado, Brenda, Sohl, Lauri Sohl, Terry Hotovy, Kelsi Hotovy, Gunderson, Guderson, Jared, Hotovy, Kyle to Bongers, Jerald & Bongers, Sandra - 13-14-03 S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 13-14-03 PT SE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 13-14-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $769,372
Nebraska Custom Meats, LLC to Rerucha, Adam & Rerucha, Angela - 06-15-03 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $72,000
Beerbohm, Lucas W. & Beerbohm, Danielle P., H&W, to Larson, Katelyn, Sgl., - Lot 1 & N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 2; Miles 5th Addition To David City (DNS)
Kula, Michael E. & Kula, Debra M. to Kula, Amber M., Kula, Nickolas D., Kula, Michaela M.J. - 05-15-04 W 1/2 NW 1/4 N 1/2, PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (DNS)
People are also reading…
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services