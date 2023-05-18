Butler County

Ockander, Sara to Lanman, Jordan & Lanman, Andrew V., MC Lots 9 &12, Block 6; Will Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addition to David City $190,000

Vach, Christina M., Sgl., to Kreitman, Luke & Kreitman, Paige, MC - The N 1/2 of Lot 4 & The South 25 Feet of Lot 1, Block 6; Miles 5th Addition to David City $212,000

Liska, Daniel E. & Liska, Barbara C., H&W, to Sawatzky, Peter D. & Sawatzky, Maria K., H&W - Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 32; McCarty’s 4th Addition to Ulysses, Together with Vacated Street Adjoining Said Property, Block 31; McCarty’s 4th Addition to Ulysses, Together with Vacated Street Adjoining Said Property $7,500

Pohlman, Kristina D. (AIF for Jeffrey G. Supencheck, Sgl.), to Pohlman, Kristina - Lots 1 & 2; Sargent’s 1st Addition to Garrison $18,000

Wiseman, Sierra, Sgl., to Seibert, Jacob T., Sgl., & Hoeft, Lauren M., Sgl. - Lot 7, Block A; Larry J Sabata 2nd Addition to David City $279,000

Kriz, James C., AIF, Kriz, Clair A., Kriz, & Janice R., H&W, to Ekstein, Andrew & Ekstein, Kelly, H&W - 27-14-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $113,400

Jelinek, Craig & Jelinek, Amy U., MC, to Jelinek, Cody & Jelinek, Miranda, MC - 35-14-04 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)