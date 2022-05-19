 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 19

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Pelan, Todd, Sgl., to Kriz, Terry - E 1/2 Lots 7 & 8, Block 8; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $105,000

Kastl, David K., Kastl, Kathleen F., Kastl, Benedict L., Kastl, Jacqueline A., Kastl, Theodore L., Kastl, Kathy M., to Kastl, Theodore L. & Witzel, Valerie J. - 25-15-04 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kastl, Theodore L., Kastl, Kathy M., Witzel, Valerie J., to Kastl, David K., Kastl, Benedict L., Kastl, Timothy R. - 36-15-04 NE 1/4; Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Bougger, Jason J., Huggenberger, Amber, Bougger, Timothy L., Bougger, Molly, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm, Bonnie, Mauro, Karen M., Frahm, Marian L., Faris, Jody M., Faris, Kris, From, Betsy M., From, Joe, to Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Divis, Constance, Rosno, Kathryn, Round Barn Holding, LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (5.70 Acres More or Less) $2,367.53

Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Bougger, Jason J., Huggenberger, Amber, Bougger, Timothy L., Bougger, Molly, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm, Bonnie, Mauro, Karen M., Frahm, Marian L., Faris, Jody M., Faris, Kris, From, Betsy M., From, Joe to Divis, Constance, Rosno, Kathryn, Round Barn Holdings, LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (90.68 Acres More or Less) $24,423.34

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

