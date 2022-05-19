PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 19

Butler County
Pelan, Todd, Sgl., to Kriz, Terry - E 1/2 Lots 7 & 8, Block 8; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $105,000
Kastl, David K., Kastl, Kathleen F., Kastl, Benedict L., Kastl, Jacqueline A., Kastl, Theodore L., Kastl, Kathy M., to Kastl, Theodore L. & Witzel, Valerie J. - 25-15-04 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Kastl, Theodore L., Kastl, Kathy M., Witzel, Valerie J., to Kastl, David K., Kastl, Benedict L., Kastl, Timothy R. - 36-15-04 NE 1/4; Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Bougger, Jason J., Huggenberger, Amber, Bougger, Timothy L., Bougger, Molly, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm, Bonnie, Mauro, Karen M., Frahm, Marian L., Faris, Jody M., Faris, Kris, From, Betsy M., From, Joe, to Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Divis, Constance, Rosno, Kathryn, Round Barn Holding, LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (5.70 Acres More or Less) $2,367.53
People are also reading…
Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Bougger, Jason J., Huggenberger, Amber, Bougger, Timothy L., Bougger, Molly, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm, Bonnie, Mauro, Karen M., Frahm, Marian L., Faris, Jody M., Faris, Kris, From, Betsy M., From, Joe to Divis, Constance, Rosno, Kathryn, Round Barn Holdings, LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (90.68 Acres More or Less) $24,423.34
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services