Property transfers - May 20

Bradley J Sloup & Chana Ondracek n/k/a Chana Sloup, married, to Shawna Marie Villa, sgl – All of Lot 1, Part of Lot 4, Blk 8, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, David City $206,000.

Maxine M Ptacek, sgl, by and through Rebecca S Hess, guardian & conservator for Maxine M Ptacek, Ronald J & Jeanne M Jakub, H&W, to MMP Holdings LLC – Part of N1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-15-4E (Tax Exempt).

Trent Bowie, sgl, to Audra Scheerger – Lot 4, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv of part of Govt Lots 1 & 2 and the accretion thereto, Sec 7-16-1E $98,000.

Ila M & Herman A Krepel, W&H, to Ila M & Herman A Krepel, W&H, a life estate only, remainder interest to Aaron A Krepel, Nicole M Volpi & Chelsea Lynn Krepel – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 28-14-4E (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0