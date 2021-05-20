Property transfers - May 20

Butler County
Patrick J & Shannon K Kozisek, H&W, to Patrick J & Shannon K Kozisek, H&W – All of Lot 6, Part of Lot 3, Blk 5, Land & Lot Addn, David City (Tax Exempt).
Matthew S Kracl, sgl, to Paul Albracht & Serena Albracht f/k/a Serena Luebe, H&W – Part of Lot 8, Blk 2, David City Land & Lot Addn, City of David City $7,000.
Robert P & Roxanne Sutherland, H&W, to Earley Rentals LLC – Lot 32, Clear Lake 3rd Subdiv, part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-16-1E $265,000.
Dean E & Connie J Heins, H&W, to Dean E & Connie J Heins, Co-Trustees of the D & C Heins Family Trust – Part of S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 22-14-2E & SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 22-14-2E (Tax Exempt).
Butler County Speedway LLC to Jared J Meister, sgl – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-15-1E $180,000.
Hildy Development LLC to John M & Maureen J Coufal, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 29-15-3E $178,000.
Hildy Development LLC to Daniel W & Sandra J Homan, H&W – Part of NW1/4 Sec 29-15-3E $7,000.
Douglas M & Jeanne Osborn, H&W, to Matthew & Tracy Thies – Part of Lots 8 & 9, Blk 4, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, City of David City $210,000.
Bradley J Sloup & Chana Ondracek n/k/a Chana Sloup, married, to Shawna Marie Villa, sgl – All of Lot 1, Part of Lot 4, Blk 8, Will, Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addn, David City $206,000.
Maxine M Ptacek, sgl, by and through Rebecca S Hess, guardian & conservator for Maxine M Ptacek, Ronald J & Jeanne M Jakub, H&W, to MMP Holdings LLC – Part of N1/2 SW1/4 and the W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-15-4E (Tax Exempt).
Trent Bowie, sgl, to Audra Scheerger – Lot 4, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv of part of Govt Lots 1 & 2 and the accretion thereto, Sec 7-16-1E $98,000.
Ila M & Herman A Krepel, W&H, to Ila M & Herman A Krepel, W&H, a life estate only, remainder interest to Aaron A Krepel, Nicole M Volpi & Chelsea Lynn Krepel – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 28-14-4E (Tax Exempt).
