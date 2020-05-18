Property transfers - May 21

Butler County
Cottonwood Valley Farms LLC to Bradley J Sloup, sgl & Chana M Ondracek, sgl – NW1/4 Sec 11-15-2E $64,000.
Louis J & Rose Ann Oborny, H&W, to Melissa Buresh, sgl – Lot 2, Bell’s 2nd Addn, Village of Bellwood $95,000.
J.L.O Properties LLC to Keith & Carey Thoene, H&W – W1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-14-4E $516,000.
James G Miratsky Jr a/k/a James G Miratsky, sgl, to James L Miratsky, married, Matthew J Miratsky, married, & Elizabeth P Miratsky, sgl – Part of NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 11-15-4E & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 2-15-4E (Tax Exempt).
City of David City to Henningsen Foods Inc – Lots 1, 4, 5, 8, 9 & 12, Blk 34, Original Town of David City; Lots 13 & 14 & Part of Lot 15, Blk 33, Original Town of David City; Lots 9 & 12 & Part of Lot 8, Blk 23, Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt).
Alan M & Krista L Osantowski, H&W, to Alan M Osantowski, sgl – SW1/4 & W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 4-15-1E $1,542,000.
Steven D Osantowski, sgl, Alan M & Krista L Osantowski, H&W, to Brian J Osantowski – Part of NW1/4 Sec 8-15-1E $1,006,000.
Kathleen Pavel, unremarried widow, to Michael, Robert & Daniel Pavel – Undiv 1/2 Int, S1/2 NE1/4, N1/2 SE1/4 & E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 16-16-4E; Undiv 1/2 Int, NW1/4 NW1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, NE1/4 NE1/4 & N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 20-16-4E & SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 21-16-4E (Tax Exempt).
Cottownwood Valley Farms LLC to H-Ko Farms LLC – NW1/4 NE1/4, NE1/4 SW1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 23-16-2E $1,508,000.00
Janet G McKay, sgl, to Janet G McKay, sgl, Reily J McKay, married & Kyle R McKay, sgl – Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3, Blk 5, Will, Thorpe & Perkins Addn a/k/a Will, Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, City of David City (Tax Exempt).
Ruth A & Gerald E Rountree, W&H, to Tanner, Austin & Kalan Zeilinger – Part of Lot 3, Blk 1, Miles 3rd Addn, City of David City $155,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
