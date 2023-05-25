Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Butler County

Divis, Alton J. & Divis, Marjorie E., H&W, to Divis, Alton J. & Divis, Marjorie E., H&W - 23-16-04 E 1/2 SW 1/4 & The South 10 Acres of The SE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 23-16-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 & The South 10 Acres of The SW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 23-16-04 NE 1/4 SE 1/4 & The South 10 Acres of The SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Polacek, Kenneth J., & Polacek, Judith A., to Polacek, Kenneth J., Trustee, Polacek, Judith A., Trustee, Polacek, Kenneth J. & Judith A. Revocable Trust - 26-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.74 Acres, More or Less) (DNS)

Bartunek, Bruce B., Bartunek, Jeanie B., Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Heather, to Bartunek Terrence L. & Bartunek, Linda J. - 31-16-04 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (DNS)

Bartunek, Bruce B., Bartunek, Jeanie B., Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Linda J., to Bartunek, Bruce B. & Bartunek, Jeanie B. - 31-16-04 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (DNS)

Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Linda J., Bartunek, Mitchell L., Bartunek, Heather to Bartunek, Bruce B. & Bartunek, Jeanie B. - 29-16-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (25.69 Acres, More or Less) (DNS)

Bartunek, Bruce B. & Bartunek, Jeanie B., to Bartunek, Terrence L., Bartunek, Linda J., Bartunek, Mitchell L., Bartunek, Heather - 31-16-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (20 Acres, More or Less) (DNS)

TCFOSN, LLC to Vandenberg, Michael A. & Vandenberg, Amanda C. - 04-13-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (DNS)