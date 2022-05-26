PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 26

Butler County
Blue River Repair, Inc. to Novak-Reed, Bridget M. & Reed, Jackson C., W&H - 10-14-01 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services
A group of community members is hoping to open a new food pantry and thrift store in David City.
David City High School held its 137th annual commencement May 14.
Quite the crowd turned out for Aquinas Catholic High School's 61st annual commencement held May 15.
One man is hoping that the story of his mom and dog being attacked by a loose dog in David City will help bring awareness to the issue.
Jan Sypal and Scott Steager have secured the Republication nominations for the Butler County Board of Supervisors.
Former longtime newspaperman and David City community member Jack Tarr will be honored with the Butler County Historical Society’s upcoming su…
2022 BUTLER COUNTY OFFICIAL PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Crue Milo Shonka
Genesis Personal Development Center announces the retirement of its executive director and founder, Patricia Lostroh, and the hiring of new Di…
