 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 26

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Butler County

Blue River Repair, Inc. to Novak-Reed, Bridget M. & Reed, Jackson C., W&H - 10-14-01 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aquinas graduation

Aquinas graduation

Quite the crowd turned out for Aquinas Catholic High School's 61st annual commencement held May 15. 

Man warns against loose dogs

Man warns against loose dogs

One man is hoping that the story of his mom and dog being attacked by a loose dog in David City will help bring awareness to the issue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News