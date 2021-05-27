Property transfers - May 27

Butler County
Karen Sylvester, married, to Casey L Nickolite & Tracey J Macken – Part of SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 33-15-1E (Tax Exempt).
Thomas J & Janet R Bougger, H&W, to Gerald Eickhorst & Marilyn Sattler – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 15-14-1E $8,000.
Thomas B Thomsen to Penny Jo Owens – Part of NW1/4 Sec 18-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Mark L & Carol S Moseman, Trustees of the Mark L Moseman & Carol S Moseman Revocable Trust, to John S Moseman – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 6-14-4E $129,000.
John J & Kimberly L Kobza, married, to Juranek Ag LLC – Part of N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-16-3E $494,000.
JoAnna Briggs f/k/a JoAnna Svoboda, sgl, to Autin Tejral, sgl – Part of S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 19-13-4E $13,000.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services